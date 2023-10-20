Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 285,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

