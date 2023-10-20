Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

