Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.