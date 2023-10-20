Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 684,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

