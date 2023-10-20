Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $12.90 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.51. The company had a trading volume of 551,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,569. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.12.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

