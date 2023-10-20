Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. 441,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,036. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

