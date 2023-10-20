Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 589,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

