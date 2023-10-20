Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $29.60 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

