Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $36.62 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $182.87. 516,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.