Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $45.85 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.38. The company had a trading volume of 905,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.29 and a 200-day moving average of $477.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $556.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.30.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

