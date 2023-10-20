Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,336,254. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.66 and a 200 day moving average of $356.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

