Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.15. 127,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

