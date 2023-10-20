Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 1,307,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,407. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

