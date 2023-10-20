Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.69. 80,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,941. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.11 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.93 and a 200 day moving average of $473.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

