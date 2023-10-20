Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

CVS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.