Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,170. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

