Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 714,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

