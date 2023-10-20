Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 1,218,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

