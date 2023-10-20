Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 230,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

