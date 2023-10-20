Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.49 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

