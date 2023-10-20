Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,047 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.22. 269,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

