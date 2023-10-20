Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 10,555 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 4,087,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,462,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Argus upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.