Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,559 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 994,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,368. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

