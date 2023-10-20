Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,637 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. 1,411,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.