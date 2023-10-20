Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,637 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. 1,411,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $68.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
