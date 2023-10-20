Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,809 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.48. 1,252,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

