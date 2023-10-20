Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,180 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.96. 257,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.86 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

