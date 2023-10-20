Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

NFLX stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

