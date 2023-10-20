Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,027 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $204.98. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

