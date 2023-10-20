Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 306 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

