Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.39. The stock had a trading volume of 833,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,099. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

