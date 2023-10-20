Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 833 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.57. The company had a trading volume of 355,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

