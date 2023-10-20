Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 85 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 68.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 504,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 907,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,412. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

