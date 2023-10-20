Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 922 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Prologis stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 1,063,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

