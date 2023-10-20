Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 12.0 %

KNX stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,069. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

