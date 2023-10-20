Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 11.6 %

KNX traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 2,770,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

