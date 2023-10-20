Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

