Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 88.4% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

