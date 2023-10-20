Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

