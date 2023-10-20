Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 505.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.