Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 5.4 %

DAR stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

