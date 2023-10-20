Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 510.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

