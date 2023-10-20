Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $75,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $75,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,539. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

