Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after buying an additional 2,066,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 294,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

