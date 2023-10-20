Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 10,620 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MUFG opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.