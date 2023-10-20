Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 7,220 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.0 %

MGM stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

