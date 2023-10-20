Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

