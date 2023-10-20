Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Stantec by 0.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $18,456,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

