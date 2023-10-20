Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 767,500 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Kosmos Energy worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

