Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 2,468,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,475,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 417,850 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

