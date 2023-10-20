Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

