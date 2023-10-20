Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.